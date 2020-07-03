Grant Shapps: Government considering 'spy register'

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the Intelligence and Security Committee's report into Russian interference in UK politics may have been influenced by the 'specific views' of its former chair Dominic Grieve - and that it is important to see its findings in context. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it "would be right" to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family. Mr Dunn was killed in a vehicle collision outside a US air base last year. The driver, Anne Sacoolas, has claimed diplomatic immunity in the US.
Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad this year.The Transport Secretary said he and his wife Belinda had decided to take advantage of the relaxation of Foreign Office guidance on non-essential overseas travel.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced an extension of the ATOL scheme to protect consumers who accept refund credit notes for cancelled package holidays if the issuing travel firm later collapses.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend the final Prime Minister's Questions before the summer recess in the House of Commons today.
Actress Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice today, as Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers continues.
With Prince George celebrating his seventh birthday today, we take a look back at some of his cutest moments. From his first overseas royal tour in Australia to his first day of school, he's certainly grown up fast.
JohnKeithGreen So let's get this right, Grant Shapps has said the Government is considering g new legislation whereby, (quote) "fo… https://t.co/CR4vQxM5qp 4 hours ago