Grant Shapps: Government considering 'spy register'
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Grant Shapps: Government considering 'spy register'

Grant Shapps: Government considering 'spy register'

The government is considering creating a register of foreign spies following a parliamentary report into Russian interference in UK politics – according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Report by Chinnianl.

