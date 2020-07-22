Woman who grew up on tropical island becomes software engineer

A woman who grew up on a tropical island with no internet, electricity, or even running water, is now a successful software engineer.

Sara Cave, 24, spent her childhood in Rano, a tiny village on the Solomon Islands, off the coast of Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific.

Rano, which has just 400 inhabitants, still has no connection to the modern technological world - the nearest telephone is many islands away in the capital, Honiara.

Sara described her childhood as extremely simple and beautiful and added that people were usually asleep by six o'clock.