Prince Philip attends royal engagement to hand over Colonel-in-Chief title to Duchess Camilla
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Prince Philip attends royal engagement to hand over Colonel-in-Chief title to Duchess Camilla

Prince Philip attends royal engagement to hand over Colonel-in-Chief title to Duchess Camilla

Prince Philip has formally handed over his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment to the Duchess of Cornwall.

UK's Prince Philip makes rare outing [Video]

UK's Prince Philip makes rare outing

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday (July 22) to hand over his patronage of the Rifles to Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, after 67 years of association with the infantry regiment.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Prince Philip hands over military role to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

 The Duke of Edinburgh officially passed over a military role he's held for nearly 70 years.
BBC News
Prince Philip appears at Windsor Castle ceremony [Video]

Prince Philip appears at Windsor Castle ceremony

The Duke of Edinburgh has made a rare public appearance at Windsor Castle, during a ceremony to transfer the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:58Published

Prince Philip makes rare appearance to hand over ceremonial role to Duchess Camilla

 Prince Philip, rarely seen since he retired, made a second public appearance this week to transfer ceremonial role to Duchess Camilla.
USATODAY.com

