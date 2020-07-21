Prince Philip attends royal engagement to hand over Colonel-in-Chief title to Duchess Camilla

Prince Philip has formally handed over his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment to the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Philip, rarely seen since he retired, made a second public appearance this week to transfer ceremonial role to Duchess Camilla.

Prince Philip appears at Windsor Castle ceremony The Duke of Edinburgh has made a rare public appearance at Windsor Castle, during a ceremony to transfer the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017.

