Prince Philip attends royal engagement to hand over Colonel-in-Chief title to Duchess Camilla

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday (July 22) to hand over his patronage of the Rifles to Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, after 67 years of association with the infantry regiment.
