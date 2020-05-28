Global  
 

How to Stay Safe While Shopping for Clothes During the Pandemic
How to Stay Safe While Shopping for Clothes During the Pandemic A survey by First Insight says 65 percent of women and 54 percent of men will avoid dressing rooms. A survey from MysizeID adds that most millennials want contactless payment options.

WorldClinic director William Lang says that COVID-19 does not stay on fabrics for very long.

Stores are taking precautions, such as wiping down cash registers regularly and requiring face masks.

Before entering and leaving a store, HuffPost recommends you sanitize your hands.

Practice social distancing while looking for clothes as well.

Licensed physician Leann Poston recommends not touching your phone either.

Leann Poston, via HuffPost It also helps to minimize your time in the store, shop when not many people are there and wear a mask.

Poston adds that the longest she's seen coronavirus active on items is two days.

