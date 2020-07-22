Grenfell residents who raised issues labelled ‘rebels’ by contractor PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published on July 22, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 01:11s - Published Grenfell residents who raised issues labelled ‘rebels’ by contractor Credit: Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Residents of Grenfell Tower who raised concerns about its renovation were labelled "rebels" by a contractor in charge of the work, an inquiry into the fire has heard.Occupants who raised issues about the renovation were accused of being “vocal” and “aggressive” by Simon Lawrence – a Rydon contracts manager who managed the work on the west London block. 0

