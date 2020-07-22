Grenfell residents who raised issues labelled ‘rebels’ by contractor
Credit: Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
Residents of Grenfell Tower who raised concerns about its renovation were labelled "rebels" by a contractor in charge of the work, an inquiry into the fire has heard.Occupants who raised issues about the renovation were accused of being “vocal” and “aggressive” by Simon Lawrence – a Rydon contracts manager who managed the work on the west London block.