Grenfell residents who raised issues labelled ‘rebels’ by contractor

Grenfell residents who raised issues labelled ‘rebels’ by contractor

Credit: Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Residents of Grenfell Tower who raised concerns about its renovation were labelled "rebels" by a contractor in charge of the work, an inquiry into the fire has heard.Occupants who raised issues about the renovation were accused of being “vocal” and “aggressive” by Simon Lawrence – a Rydon contracts manager who managed the work on the west London block.


