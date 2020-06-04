Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: Kawhi's decision to join Clippers will make him a more superior player than KD
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:05s - Published
Colin Cowherd: Kawhi's decision to join Clippers will make him a more superior player than KD

Colin Cowherd: Kawhi's decision to join Clippers will make him a more superior player than KD

Colin Cowherd discusses the long-term advantages of Kawhi Leonard joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Plus, hear why Colin believes Kawhi will ultimately surpass Kevin Durant as the more superior player.

