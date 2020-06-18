Face mask fashion: Cuba's twist on the 'quince'

Cuban girls are turning face masks into fashion accessories for their quinceanera photoshoots, curating them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic.



