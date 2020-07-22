Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Kardashian has been married to Kanye West for six years.

West has been in the spotlight recently following bizarre behavior, including announcing his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.

During what was billed as a campaign rally, West revealed he had discussed with Kardashian the possibility of terminating their first pregnancy.

The day after the rally, West tweeted that "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie 'Get Out' ..." Source, via 'Us Weekly' Source, via 'Us Weekly' Both West and Kardashian have been outspoken about his struggles with bi-polar disorder.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a statement on Instagram stories, asking for "compassion and empathy." Kim Kardashian, via Instagram Kim Kardashian, via Instagram Kim Kardashian, via Instagram