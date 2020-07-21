Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West?
Kim Kardashian is reportedly meeting with divorce lawyers.
Meek Mill reacts to Kanye tweeting about him.
Plus - Larsa Pippen reacts to the Kardashian sisters unfollowing her.
blacky Jay RT @sephmuhatia: So instead of Kim Kardashian to help Kanye West... shes divorcing him because of his tweets 😂🤟🏾 2020 you win ooooooh! 11 minutes ago
Newslanes Kanye West Pictured For 1st Time Since Tweeting About Divorcing Kim Kardashian https://t.co/pUFggrnLdx 2 hours ago
Franklin Tiku RT @PerezHilton: We're now hearing Kim Kardashian will not be divorcing Kanye West. Wishing them the best and an open road to healing. http… 4 hours ago
GINA🌊 @thehill He's divorcing her.
https://t.co/0wgGbwEepk 7 hours ago
Andy Vermaut Kanye West Pictured For 1st Time Since Tweeting About Divorcing Kim Kardashian https://t.co/IxHLVtlUS4 https://t.co/4FJ4fLPS4H 8 hours ago
Kaptain RT @GistCandy: Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s statement about divorcing her https://t.co/saxT5RFyx4
#hushpuppy #bbnaijalockdown2… 9 hours ago
FOM News Service Kim Kardashian has finally spoken up in reaction to a series of alarming, now-deleted tweets by her husband, Kanye… https://t.co/ri4TwCIVrG 9 hours ago
GistCandy Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s statement about divorcing her https://t.co/saxT5RFyx4
#hushpuppy… https://t.co/0rGTWDRv1e 10 hours ago
Damon Dash disagrees with Kim Kardashian about Kanye West's state of mindDamon Dash has insisted Kanye West is not “crazy” and dismissed Kim Kardashian's comments that her husband is in the midst of a "complicated" and "painful" bipolar episode.
Damon Dash dismisses Kim Kardashian West's concerns for Kanye West's mental healthDamon Dash has dismissed Kim Kardashian West's concerns over Kanye West's mental health saying the rapper is "a little tired but happy".
Meek Mill addresses Kim Kardashian cheating accusationsMeek Mill has fired back at allegations that he had an affair with Kanye West's wife, Kim Kardashian.