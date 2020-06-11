Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Cuban movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:28s - Published
The Cuban movie

The Cuban movie

The Cuban movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Luis (Louis Gossett Jr.) is one of Mina's (Ana Golja) most enigmatic patients.

To Mina's surprise, her humming ignites a spark inside Luis and he begins to awaken.

As each day passes, Luis reacts, reminisces, dances, and talks more and more.

Their friendship blossoms - through his stories, Luis reveals his colorful past as a famous Cuban musician.

US Release Date: July 31, 2020 Starring: Ana Golja, Louis Gossett Jr., Shohreh Aghdashloo Directed By: Sergio Navarretta

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FolcsTouro

FOLCS RT @SavvyScreener: . @LouisGossettJr shines in 'The Cuban,' debuting online July 31. @theanagolja co-stars. We also look at other films ab… 2 hours ago

SavvyScreener

The Savvy Screener . @LouisGossettJr shines in 'The Cuban,' debuting online July 31. @theanagolja co-stars. We also look at other fil… https://t.co/BaboC6Zl6W 4 hours ago

Sam150506

Sam RT @kwizzbit: A lot of firsts for Cuban cinema in many ways - first zombie movie, horror movie, comedy-horror and at the time was the most… 4 hours ago

kwizzbit

KwizzBit A lot of firsts for Cuban cinema in many ways - first zombie movie, horror movie, comedy-horror and at the time was… https://t.co/DVChYGQrTk 5 hours ago

ChrisSt70887521

Beach bum Nole @DRusso97 @sirdibbydukes This is from the movie The Nativity Story. This guy (Cuban) played Joseph and what I would… https://t.co/4acc59VAlD 5 hours ago

GlobeSpanish

The Spanish Globe Last night we watched this movie on Netflix. Good Spanish conversations in it with Cuban and other accents to liste… https://t.co/0Zk8CKi5MR 6 hours ago

darthvapor

Saint Peter + They're famous. A movie was made about their exploits. Kilgrave supported them. The Soviet Union went on the offens… https://t.co/dB1wnkGGdZ 14 hours ago

cuban_manny

Manny The Crazy Cuban RT @Jali_Cat: 🤔Didn’t we already this movie in 2016?? Sidenote: Democrats WILL CHEAT in 2020 election. 👉🏻The question is not IF, the quest… 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Wasp Network movie [Video]

Wasp Network movie

Wasp Network movie trailer HD - Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost. Watch Wasp..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published