Parents Adjusting To Virtual Learning

Parents in Huntsville City Schools are working to figure out their own plan on how to make virtual learning work for their household.

Jade raths son was supposed to start first grade this year here at weatherly heights.

However -- she is able to work from home -- so she felt it was only fair to enroll her kid in the virtual academy.

Now that everyone is having to learn remotely -- she worries about the impact this going to have on the entire school year.

Raths says:"we decided since it was better for us, since i can teach him at home, to kinda get out of the way, be less of a burden on the system."

Jade raths originally wanted to send her first grader back to the classroom -- but after talking to teachers -- she realized virtual learning is likely safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Raths says:"as long as the numbers are climbing and you know, we need to do what's safe.

My main concern is for the kids that really need school for safety and stability."

Raths also has a son heading into ninth grade.

However -- his grandmother started home-schooling him for four years ago.

She says he is on the autism spectrum and works better alone.

But when her son was younger -- in-person instruction was critical.

Raths says:"that can be life- changing, i mean autistic children miss their sensory integration therapies for months on end, it can be life- altering."

And during these 9-weeks... she's hoping employers help parents... especially those who don't usually have the opportunity to work remotely.

Raths says:"i'm fortunate in the fact that i'm in a family business where i've been accommodated, and the people that work for us, we try to be extremely accommodating as far as if you have to bring a kid to do something, you have to do that."

If parents want their kids to be able to go back to the classroom they will need to enroll their kids in remote learning.

