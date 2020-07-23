Postman hopscotches his way up a path to deliver mail

This video captures the heart-warming moment a postman hopscotched his way up a path to deliver mail.

CCTV above Jessica Hamersteen's doorway caught her postman happily hopscotching up to their house.

The game had been chalked onto the path outside her home the evening before by her niece Renée, 11, and nephew Theo, nine, and her husband Herbert, 33.

The limestone rocks used to sketch the games had been collected by Herbert and the children the day before, while on their Sunday evening walk.

Marketing consultant Jessica, said: "My husband wanted to do something funny and to see if anybody would play it.

"We hadn't really seen this postman before, he's not our usual postman." It was filmed at their home in Caversham, Reading, on Monday.

They tried to tempt the postman the next day and sketched out a 'floor is lava' game onto the path, but unfortunately he didn't return.

She added: "The children have enjoyed playing with the chalks on the pavement outside.

"We're going to keep making games and hopefully the postman will come back."