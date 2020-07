PM Modi inaugurates Manipur Water Supply Project, says, ‘Rakhi gift to women’

It will provide freshwater household tap connections to households in greater Imphal and several villages in Manipur.

The fund for the project has been provided by the Centre under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Its outlay is about Rs 3054.58 crore with loan funded by the New Development Bank.

