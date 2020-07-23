Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno Dey, 93, convicted in Germany

|
Germany Country in Central Europe
German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish WarATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
WorldNews
Former Nazi camp guard convicted in GermanyBerlin (CNN)A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended prison..
WorldNews
French, German economic surveys show confidence growingBERLIN — Surveys showed consumer and business confidence in France and Germany growing as coronavirus lockdowns are eased, bolstered by generous stimulus..
WorldNews
Stutthof concentration camp German Nazi concentration camp outside of Danzig (Gdańsk) in present-day Poland
Bruno Dey: Former Nazi guard found guilty over mass murder at Stutthof CampBruno Dey, 93, was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence by a court in Hamburg.
BBC News
