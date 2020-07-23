Global  
 

Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno Dey, 93, convicted in Germany
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno Dey, 93, convicted in Germany

Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno Dey, 93, convicted in Germany

Prosecutors argued that while he was "no ardent worshipper of Nazi ideology'', Bruno Dey aided the killings that took place in Stutthof as a "small wheel in the machinery of murder".View on euronews

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish War

 ATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
WorldNews

Former Nazi camp guard convicted in Germany

 Berlin (CNN)A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended prison..
WorldNews

French, German economic surveys show confidence growing

 BERLIN — Surveys showed consumer and business confidence in France and Germany growing as coronavirus lockdowns are eased, bolstered by generous stimulus..
WorldNews

Stutthof concentration camp Stutthof concentration camp German Nazi concentration camp outside of Danzig (Gdańsk) in present-day Poland

Bruno Dey: Former Nazi guard found guilty over mass murder at Stutthof Camp

 Bruno Dey, 93, was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence by a court in Hamburg.
BBC News

Former Nazi camp guard convicted in Germany

Former Nazi camp guard convicted in Germany Berlin (CNN)A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being an...
WorldNews - Published

Former SS Nazi guard convicted in Germany's 'last' Holocaust trial

A 93-year-old former SS Nazi concentration camp guard has been found guilty of accessory to murder...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBSBBC News


Verdict due in German trial of former Nazi SS camp guard

BERLIN (AP) — As a 17-year-old SS private, Bruno Dey could hear the screams of Jews dying in the...
Seattle Times - Published


