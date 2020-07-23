Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frost: EU has not adapted to UK as independent state
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Frost: EU has not adapted to UK as independent state

Frost: EU has not adapted to UK as independent state

Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost says progress has been made in negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union but significant differences remain and that the EU's inability to recognise the UK as an independent nation has hampered discussions.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Frost (British diplomat) David Frost (British diplomat) British civil servant

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks [Video]

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost admits there are significant‘gaps’ in Brexit talks. Speaking after the latest round of discussions inLondon, he highlighted the substantial areas of disagreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier [Video]

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:28Published

Brexit: UK’s position makes trade deal ‘unlikely’, says Barnier

 The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break deadlock on the level playing field and..
WorldNews

Brexit: Trade deal some way off, say UK and EU

 But both sides say they believed an agreement was still possible before December's deadline.
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Michel Barnier: Free trade deal with UK unlikely [Video]

Michel Barnier: Free trade deal with UK unlikely

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier says a free trade deal with the UK is unlikely with clear divisions on fisheries and a level-playing field.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Shielding for vulnerable to end in Scotland [Video]

Shielding for vulnerable to end in Scotland

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced that guidance for vulnerable people to shield during the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland will pause on August 1st, with significant easing from Friday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
Protesters greet PM during Orkney visit [Video]

Protesters greet PM during Orkney visit

A small group of pro-independence protesters have gathered outside a cheese factory in Orkney during a visit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister made the visit as part of a larger trip to communicate the value of the Union to the coronavirus recovery plan. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:52Published
PM tries crab fishing during Orkney visit [Video]

PM tries crab fishing during Orkney visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:55Published
PM: Making masks mandatory "right thing to do" [Video]

PM: Making masks mandatory "right thing to do"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says introducing the mandatory wearing of face masks and coverings in retail environments in England tomorrow is the "right thing to do" to reduce the incidence of coronavirus. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aicas_IoT

aicas JamaicaVM & IIoT RT @TheOpenGroup: The Open Group @TOGAF_r /Agile Working group - started early in 2020 to produce #TOGAF Series Guides on how the TOGAF Sta… 20 hours ago

TheOpenGroup

The Open Group The Open Group @TOGAF_r /Agile Working group - started early in 2020 to produce #TOGAF Series Guides on how the TOG… https://t.co/WrVdspEojl 20 hours ago

F4_Frost

Fisola 💯 RT @Carra23: Arteta joined Arsenal with everyone expecting Pep style football every week. Arsenal haven’t got the players (yet) for that, s… 5 days ago

GranCapitn3

Gran Capitán RT @Based_Finland: Reindeer patrol in Lapland during the Winter War. Reindeer adapted to winter warfare even better than horses, were in th… 1 week ago

Based_Finland

Based Finland 🇫🇮 Reindeer patrol in Lapland during the Winter War. Reindeer adapted to winter warfare even better than horses, were… https://t.co/Ucs53WcHQG 1 week ago

CcPrakay

Prakay Cc RT @CrowtherLab: New study shows that #ClimateChange is increasing late-spring #FrostRisk, especially in areas where trees are less adapted… 1 week ago

DylanFMackinnon

Dylan MacKinnon @mvbrat91 They failed to adapt a lot of the x men characters. Emma Frost, Juggernaut, Colossus, Kitty Pryde, Toad,… https://t.co/UftNkSngcL 1 week ago