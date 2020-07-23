Frost: EU has not adapted to UK as independent state
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Frost: EU has not adapted to UK as independent state
Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost says progress has been made in negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union but significant differences remain and that the EU's inability to recognise the UK as an independent nation has hampered discussions.
Report by Connerv.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost admits there are significant‘gaps’ in Brexit talks. Speaking after the latest round of discussions inLondon, he highlighted the substantial areas of disagreement.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced that guidance for vulnerable people to shield during the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland will pause on August 1st, with significant easing from Friday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A small group of pro-independence protesters have gathered outside a cheese factory in Orkney during a visit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister made the visit as part of a larger trip to communicate the value of the Union to the coronavirus recovery plan. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says introducing the mandatory wearing of face masks and coverings in retail environments in England tomorrow is the "right thing to do" to reduce the incidence of coronavirus. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn