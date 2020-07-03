Global  
 

A new cold war? U.S. and China’s power play
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:23s - Published
A new cold war? U.S. and China’s power play

A new cold war? U.S. and China’s power play

[NFA] The diplomatic crisis this week over Chinese consulates in the United States is only the latest in the countries long-deteriorating relationship.

Megan Revell examines some of the many problems between Washington and Beijing.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closure

 The move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com

China Orders U.S. to Shut Consulate in Chengdu, Retaliating for Houston

 The tit-for-tat consulate closures marked yet another round of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
NYTimes.com

Pompeo calls for 'free world' to triumph over China's 'new tyranny'

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday on "free nations" to triumph over the threat of what he said was a "new tyranny" from China. "Today, China is..
WorldNews

Why is Xi Jinping pitting China against the world?

 Earlier this week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a rare meeting in Beijing with business leaders. Admitting that the Covid-19 pandemic had a “huge impact”..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Will China conflict lead to a new Cold War?

Will China conflict lead to a new Cold War? None of America’s allies, not even one as desperate as Johnson, believes that China is a threat...
Jerusalem Post - Published

A selection of the FT’s biggest stories and best reads every Friday

Kana Inagaki’s top reads this week: China-US: a new cold war? | how to create better jobs | ‘The...
FT.com - Published

Alexander Gillespie: A dangerous new cold war brewing with China will test New Zealand even more than the last

Alexander Gillespie: A dangerous new cold war brewing with China will test New Zealand even more than the last ANALYSIS: Between trade and traditional security alliances, New Zealand is being pulled in opposite...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods [Video]

Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods

Over the years, President Donald Trump has railed against China and has promised his trade deal with Beijing would economically benefit hardworking Americans. But behind the scenes, CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:45Published
Are China and the UK heading for a new 'Cold War'? [Video]

Are China and the UK heading for a new 'Cold War'?

Relations between China and the UK are fast deteriorating.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:23Published
CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair [Video]

CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized a 13-ton shipment of beauty products made out of human hair on Wednesday. CNN reports CBP officials at the Port of New York/Newark say the shipment..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published