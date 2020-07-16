Fox Sports Adding Virtual Crowds to During Televised Major League Baseball Games
Sports is back in the U.S. and it’s going to look a lot different from past years.
Shortened season, some players wearing masks during games, and for Fox Sports, computer-generated fans.
Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.
No fans? Not on FOX Sports.Thousands of virtual fans will attend FOX’s MLB games this Saturday.
