Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 months
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and depressed demand.

Fred Katayama reports.

