Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 months Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:19s - Published Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 months The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and depressed demand. Fred Katayama reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Fred Katayama journalist Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst



Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:44 Published on January 1, 1970 United expands mask mandates to airports



United Airlines said Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jobless claims up for first time in months as COVID-19 spreads More than 2 million Americans applied for jobless aid last week as layoffs increased in states hit by...

CBS News - Published 4 hours ago



Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 1.416M as Labor Market Recovery Stalls The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly...

Newsmax - Published 4 hours ago



