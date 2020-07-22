Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 months
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and depressed demand.
Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback.
United Airlines said Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two. Fred Katayama reports.
US Unemployment Claims Rise for First Time in Nearly 4 Months Thursday's report from the Department of Labor revealed that last week's claims exceeded 1.4 million. Claims two weeks prior had remained..
