Labour under Starmer is politically competitive again, says Blair

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Sir Keir Starmer warned not to take Unite's Labour funding for granted by union leaderLen McCluskey plans 'gathering' of the left and warns Labour will 'go under' if leader steers it to the right
Independent
Why isn't Boris Johnson less popular (and Keir Starmer more so)?The prime minister seemed to be contradicting himself in his news conference yesterday, yet maybe that's what the people want him to do
Independent
Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13Published
Labour leader criticises 'poor Government communication' over localised Covid-19 restrictions
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Starmer: "The key to prevent a second wave is mass testing"
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published
Tony Blair Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41Published
Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in BrexitTony Blair has called on the government to investigate alleged Russian interference into the Brexit referendum after the publication of long-delayed report into..
WorldNews
Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in Brexit'Whether we've taken our eye off the ball or just decided not to put our eye on it is an interesting question,' says former PM
Independent
Tony Blair: Coronavirus will not be eliminated and we must learn to live with it
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Huddersfield MP apologises for alleged anti-Semitic tweetLabour's Barry Sheerman deleted the tweet and apologised "for the upset and offense I have caused".
BBC News
Labour: People right to be frustrated about quarantine
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:21Published
Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the Labour Party, MP for Islington North
Jeremy Corbyn makes fresh complaint over rejected House of Lords nomineesAnger is growing on the left after Labour peerages were blocked, as Lord Fowler, a Tory, criticised the chamber’s expansion Jeremy Corbyn has raised renewed..
WorldNews
Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this