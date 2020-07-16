Mortgage rates

Until saturday at "5"-o'clock i the evening.

In "a consumer alert"... "now"..

Might be a good time..

To re-finance or, buy a home.

"first financial says"..

"rates" are at "an all-time lo due to the pandemic.

In fact..

They're "a percent lower" than this time "last year".

A "30"-year "fixed-rate loan" is right around "3"-percent interest.

"local companies" involved with the mortgage process are seeing "a lot" more business "right now".

"if" you're in a position to take advantage of this..

It's a great time to do so.

///////// ////// affordability.

You'll never seen a time like i think, at any time in our history, where homes have been more affordable.

//////// "the mortgage brokers association says"..

During the 1st week of march..

Refinancing applications reached "their highest