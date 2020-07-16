Mortgage rates

|
Until saturday at "5"-o'clock i the evening.
In "a consumer alert"... "now"..
Might be a good time..
To re-finance or, buy a home.
"first financial says"..
"rates" are at "an all-time lo due to the pandemic.
In fact..
They're "a percent lower" than this time "last year".
A "30"-year "fixed-rate loan" is right around "3"-percent interest.
"local companies" involved with the mortgage process are seeing "a lot" more business "right now".
"if" you're in a position to take advantage of this..
It's a great time to do so.
///////// ////// affordability.
You'll never seen a time like i think, at any time in our history, where homes have been more affordable.
//////// "the mortgage brokers association says"..
During the 1st week of march..
Refinancing applications reached "their highest
