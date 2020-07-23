The governor may announce more additions to the list of counties in which strict safety measures to be followed in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Mississippi could add more counties to restriction list

Out of jackson concerning the coronavirus.

Governor reeves said during this afternoon's coronavirus news conference he expects to announce tomorrow more counties to go under stricter restrictions.

And that's not all he expects.

"i would anticipate that i will announce tomorrow some additional restrictions on bars throughout mississippi.

I would anticipate that it would be statewide."

The governor said the restrictions on bars would be to try to curb the growth of coronavirus cases among younger people.

Doctor anthony fauci with the white house coronavirus task force recently said targeting bars coujld help curb the spread of coronavirus.

And here's at look at the 23 counties currently under those additional restrictions.

Grenada county is the only one locally in that group.

The stricter restrictions include people being required to wear a mask while at a public gathering or shopping.

Here's