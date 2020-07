As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact small businesses, hardest-hit minority business owners can apply for a grant from Collective Empowerment Group Cincinnati.

Grants available to help minority small businesses hurt by COVID-19

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT SMALL BUSINESSES, ESPECIALLY THOSE THAT ARE MINORITY-OWNED.

WCPO9 NEWS REPORTER RAVEN RICHARDTELLS US ABOUT A GRANTMINORITY BUSINESS OWNERS CANAPPLY FOR TO ASSIST THEMFINANCIALLY.30 MINORITY BUSINESSES CAN GETMONEY TO HELP THEM OUT INAMOUNTS OF 500 TO 1000DOLLARS.

HERE'S EVEN BETTERNEWS-THE DEADLINE TO APPLY HASBEEN EXTENDED TO 5 P-M FRIDAY.PKG:PAUL BOOTH JR. - PRESIDENTOF COLLECTIVE EMPOWERMENTGROUP CINCINNATI the reasonfor extending the applicationdeadline is because wereceived an overwhelmingresponse.

Within 2-3 days wehad already received close to50 applications.

PAUL BOOTHJR. IS THE PRESIDENT OF THECOLLECTIVE EMPOWERMENT GROUPIN CINCINNATI-AN ORGANIZATIONMADE UP OF MORE THAN 25CHURCHES AND 50 BUSINESSES.THE GROUP'S GOAL RIGHT NOW ISTO KEEP MINORITY SMALLBUSINESSES AFLOAT.THROUGHOUTCOVID-19 THE GROUP HAS HOSTEDTOWN HALLS, MADE CHECK-INMENTAL HEALTH CALLS ANDPARTICIPATED IN FEEDING KIDS.PAUL BOOTH JR. - PRESIDENT OFCOLLECTIVE EMPOWERMENT GROUPCINCINNATI I've talk to somany business owners, I'm abusiness owner myself, andfound out that they were notable to receive funds from thePPP process or it was toointimidating.

IT'S AN ISSUEWCPO HAS REPORTED ON.

SO WITHTHE HELP OF LOCAL BANKS ANDOTHER PARTNERS, C-E-G ISRAISING MONEY TO HELP 30MINORITY-OWNED SMALLBUSINESSES WITH GRANTS OF 500OR 1000 DOLLARS.

SMALLBUSINESS OWNER JOSHUA REIDOWNS INPHLU, A DIGITAL TECHCOMPANY.

HE APPLIED FOR AGRANT.

JOSHUA REID- FOUNDER OFINPHLU"This grant is greatbecause it allows smallbusinesses who are reallyrunning the industry, we makeup the industry, and you needto funds to be able to stayafloat, pay your staff,provide better value for yourcustomers." SMALL BUSINESSESCAN FIND THE APPLICATIONONLINE AT C-E-G CINCINNATI DOTCOM.

LLTAG:THE DEADLINE TOAPPLY ONLINE IS 5PM FRIDAY.THE COLLECTIVE EMPOWERMENTGROUP WILL START REVIEWINGAPPLICATIONS ON MONDAY ANDCHOOSE THE MICRO GRANTRECIPIENTS BY AUGUST 10TH.

INCINCINNATI, RAVEN RICHARD,WCPO NINE NEWS.