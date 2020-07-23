Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bucs QB Tom Brady reports to training camp
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Bucs QB Tom Brady reports to training camp

Bucs QB Tom Brady reports to training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp Thursday morning.

Tom Brady arrived at the Advent Health Training Center and immediately went into a COVID-19 testing trailer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michael Vick expects Cam Newton to have a better season start than Tom Brady

Michael Vick expects Cam Newton to have a better season start than Tom Brady Tom Brady reported to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility yesterday, and Cam Newton arrived in Boston...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Vick expects Cam Newton to have a better season start than Tom Brady [Video]

Michael Vick expects Cam Newton to have a better season start than Tom Brady

Tom Brady reported to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility yesterday, and Cam Newton arrived in Boston to join the New England Patriots on Wednesday. With two talented quarterbacks starting with entirely..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
Tom Brady reports to Bucs facility [Video]

Tom Brady reports to Bucs facility

Tom Brady reports to Bucs facility | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:19Published
Nick Wright: Bucs will inherently trust Brady, he's the greatest to ever play his position [Video]

Nick Wright: Bucs will inherently trust Brady, he's the greatest to ever play his position

Tom Brady released his first pictures of practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a quote describing the trust he's striving to earn from his new teammates. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published