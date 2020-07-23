C1 3 a thing.... for mercer county sheriffs deputy wes gaddis.

Wes gaddis:" i was headed to subway to get a sandwich."

And it's a good thing he was on his way to lunch.... because what happened next is the definition of right place at the right time.

Wes gaddis: "the call come out, the cruise control is stuck about 70 miles an hour."

L3: galls 911 hero white real life action hero now.... deputy gaddis explained to me what happened... it took him about 3 or 4 minutes to tell the story.... but in real time he had about 10 seconds to communicate with dispatch, the driver, and take action.... wes gaddis: "so i said to myself i gotta get myself between those two vehicles."

Remember those math word problems you did in elementary school?

Deputy gaddis had to calculate quickly.... the driver was traveling at 70 miles per hour... heading straight for an intersection and ultimately into town with no way to stop... he had to quickly reach about 90 miles per hour... carefully maneuver in front of her... and then get the drivers speed safely and ultimately get them both to a complete stop.... wes gaddis: "it all happened very quickly all i could think was you have to get this done, you can't fail, you better do it right."

Driver and baby, as well as deputy gaddis were all fine... even minimal damage to the vehicles.

Wes gaddis: "there were many other intersections coming up if she were to make it through that one and she would be stuck, we'd have limited time and space.

It would have been a mess.

" deputy gaddis is no stranger to heroics either.... in october he was honored for getting people out of homes during a massive field fire.

He says what he does is not unique.

Wes gaddis:"we'll go do things like that and then go eat lunch.

It's just another day, and i'm not the only person who does things like that, my other guys do to.

They go out and save the day and go about their business."

The heroic actions by deputy wes gaddis make him our galls 911 hero.

Thank you to him and the mercer county sheriffs office for working with us on this story.

