South Kansas City nursing home reports 71 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths among residents
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:25s - Published
South Kansas City nursing home reports 71 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths among residents

South Kansas City nursing home reports 71 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths among residents

Blue River Nursing & Rehab, also known as Redwood of Blue River, has reported 71 cases of COVID-19 among residents, 11 of whom have died.

