South Kansas City nursing home reports 71 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths among residents
Blue River Nursing & Rehab, also known as Redwood of Blue River, has reported 71 cases of COVID-19 among residents, 11 of whom have died.
KCMO nursing home reports 11 resident deaths from COVID-19Blue River Nursing & Rehab, also known as Redwood of Blue River, has reported 71 cases of COVID-19 among residents, 11 of whom have died.
