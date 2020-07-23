Global  
 

One Direction streamed 8.8 billion times as they celebrate tenth anniversary
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published
One Direction streamed 8.8 billion times as they celebrate tenth anniversary

One Direction streamed 8.8 billion times as they celebrate tenth anniversary

One Direction fans have streamed the band's tracks over 8.8 billion times in the last 10 years.

