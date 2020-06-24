Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win

Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said.

Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled.

Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.