Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win

Fabinho's home burgled as he celebrated Liverpool's winThieves hit Fabinho's home as Liverpool were presented with the Premier League trophy, police say.
BBC News
Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title
Premier League final day: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, staying up and EuropeAfter 370 games and seven managerial sackings, a prolonged Premier League season is coming to an end - but what's at stake on the final day?
BBC News
BBC News
VAR: Referees' boss Mike Riley to present review at Premier League meetingReferees' boss Mike Riley will present his season's review of the video assistant referee system on Friday at a Premier League shareholders' meeting.
BBC News
Top Premier League moments of the season - we've picked them, you rank themFrom Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.
BBC News
Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
BBC News
Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
BBC News
UFC Fight Island: Molly McCann on 'momentous moment' for Liverpool fightersUFC fighters Molly McCann and Chris Fishgold used to work together at a Liverpool bar. Now they will be on the same card at Fight Island.
BBC News
Wigan Athletic relegated after 1-1 draw with FulhamWigan are relegated after being held to a draw by a Fulham side who must be content with a place in the play-offs.
BBC News
Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation
Wigan placed into administration and facing 12-point deduction
