Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win

Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said.

Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled.

Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

