Ellen DeGeneres' California mansion has been burgled

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff has confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home in...



Related videos from verified sources Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled



Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California mansion has been burgled, according to multiple reports. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 16 minutes ago The Ellen Show has been branded a 'toxic work environment'



A number of employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have blasted it as a "toxic work environment" and accused the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of "bullying". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago Is 'Ellen' Cancelled?



Ellen DeGeneres used to be one of the most beloved TV personalities of the last decade. But she her public image has suffered greatly over the last few months. First, comedians, actors, and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago