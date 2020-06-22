Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality

Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality

Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police speaks followingthe trial of Henry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole,both 18, over the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

The three teenagers have beenfound guilty of manslaughter over the officer's death.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Death of Andrew Harper Death of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty

PC Andrew Harper: Three teenagers cleared of murdering police officer who was dragged along road

 A teenager has been found not guilty murdering PC Andrew Harper after dragging the police officer to his death.
Independent

PC Andrew Harper murder trial: Jury retires to consider verdicts

 The court heard how PC Andrew Harper died from catastrophic injuries after he was dragged by a car.
BBC News
Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death [Video]

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death

More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Thames Valley Police Thames Valley Police United Kingdom police force responsible for policing the counties of Bucks, Berks and Oxon

Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack [Video]

Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel joins mourners gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of the Reading attack on June 20. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has been charged with three counts of murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Terror police charge man with murder after Reading attack [Video]

Terror police charge man with murder after Reading attack

A man has been charged after three men died and several others were injured in a knife attack in Reading. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Teens convicted over PC Harper killing [Video]

Teens convicted over PC Harper killing

Three teenagers have been found guilty of the manslaughter of PC Andrew Harper, who was dragged for a mile behind their car.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:45Published
Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume [Video]

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume

The trial over the death of Police Constable Andrew Harper is due to resume. The trial of three men charged accused of murdering the police officer was previously abandoned due to the coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published