More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo.
Home Secretary Priti Patel joins mourners gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of the Reading attack on June 20. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has been charged with three counts of murder, Thames Valley Police said.
A man has been charged after three men died and several others were injured in a knife attack in Reading. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.
