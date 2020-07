No indoor dining in AA County after 10 p.m., new social gathering restrictions

WHILE EATING OR DRINKING.ANYONE GOING OUT TO EAT ORDRINK TONIGHT IN ANNE ARUNDELCOUNTY WILL HAVE TO TAKE THEIRLAST BITE OR LAST SIP BY 10O'CLOCK.

A NEW EXECUTIVE ORDERHAS BARS AND RESTAURANTSSHUTTING DOWN INDOOR SERVICEAT NIGHT IN AN EFFORT TO STOPTHE SPREAD OF COVI━19.

WMAR 2NEWS' MARK ROPER IS LIVE INANNAPOLIS.

MARK━ WHAT ELSESHOULD PEOPLE KNOW BEFOREMAKING PLANS TO GO OUTTONIGHT?WHETHER YOU'RE HEADED HERE TOMAIN STREET━ MARKET STREETOR DOCK STREET━ MAKE SUREYOU GET HERE EARLY ENOUGH IFYOU WANT TO SIT INDOORS.

BUTEVEN SOME OUTDOOR EVENTS AREAFFECTED BY THE NEWRESTRICTIONS.

OUTDOOR EVENTS━ LIKE WEDDINGS OR COOKOUTS━ CAN'T HAVE MORE THAN OF 50PEOPLE GATHERED TOGETHER INONE PLACE.

ALTHOUGH THISRESTRICTIONS DOES*NO* APPLYTO STORES... RESTAURANTS... ORCHURCHES.

BUT FOR INDOORACTIVITIES━ IT MEANS THESEATING AREAS AT MALL FOODCOURTS WILL HAVE TO CLOSE.THERE CAN'T BE MORE THAN 25PEOPLE AT ANY TYPE OF INDOORSOCIAL GATHERING.

AND TOPREVENT PEOPLE FROM HANGINGOUT IN CROWDED BARS ANDRESTAURANTS━ THOSE TYPES OFESTABLISHMENTS WILL HAVE TOCLOSE THEIR INDOOR OPERATIONSBY 10 O'CLOCK EVERY NIGHT.SWIM CLUBS ALSO AREAFFECTED... COUNTY OFFICIALSSAY BOTH THE ARUNDEL OLYMPICSWIM CENTER IN ANNAPOLIS ANDTHE NORTH ARUNDEL AQUATICCENTER IN GLEN BURNIE WILLREMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE.

THE POOLS SHUT DOWNRECENTLY AFTER STAFF MEMBERSOR GUESTS TESTED POSITIVE FORTHE VIRUS.

THESE NEWRESTRICTIONS GO INTO EFFECT AT5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT.

ANYONE WHOIGNORES THE NEW RESTRICTIONSCOULD FACE A FINE OF $500DOLLARS FOR THE FIRST OFFENSE.LIVE IN ANNAPOLIS━ MARKROPER━ WMAR 2 NEWS.COMING UP ON GMA IT IS FRIDAY━ SO IT'S TIME FOR THE