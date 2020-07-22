Global  
 

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Ropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate in the Caribbean early next week as the environment becomes very unfavorable.

However, the southern Windward Islands might still be dealing with a small compact hurricane Saturday evening.

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Gonzalo To Approach Southern Windward Islands Friday Night

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the southern Windward...
cbs4.com - Published

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane on Thursday

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest "G" storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record. It is...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPRSeattlePI.comNYTimes.comCBS News


Triple tropical trouble: Douglas, Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8 threaten US, Caribbean

Three storms are threatening havoc: Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific, tropical depression in the Gulf...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tracking The Tropics 7-23-20 5PM [Video]

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And Strength [Video]

Tropical Depression Seven gained power and turned into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane [Video]

Tropical storm Gonzalo is expected to reach hurricane status later on today becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published