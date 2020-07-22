Tropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate
Ropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate in the Caribbean early next week as the environment becomes very unfavorable.
However, the southern Windward Islands might still be dealing with a small compact hurricane Saturday evening.
Tracking The Tropics 7-23-20 5PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And StrengthTropical Depression Seven gained power and turned into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands..
Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become a hurricaneTropical storm Gonzalo is expected to reach hurricane status later on today becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.