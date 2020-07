Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:53s - Published 3 minutes ago Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend