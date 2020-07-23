Tracking the Tropics | July 30, morning update

|
Tropics Region of the Earth surrounding the Equator
WFTS-TV ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida
Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America
US Coast Guard rescues fisherman clinging for lifeThe U.S. Coast Guard rescued a commercial fisherman who was clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico after his boat capsized, the day after evacuating a boy..
This big, giant squid, was found by NOAA living in the deep waters of the Gulf of MexicoThe "kraken," or just a big, giant squid, was found by NOAA living in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Triple tropical trouble: Douglas, Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8 threaten US, CaribbeanThree storms are threatening havoc: Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific, tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic.
