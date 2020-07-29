Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward Florida

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:09s - Published
PTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and is headed toward Florida.

There are many uncertainties with this storm such as interaction with land and strong wind shear.

We will continue to update you on this system as it gets closer to our state

DMCA_MONTSERRAT

Montserrat Disaster Management Coordination Agency TROPICAL STORM WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR MONTSERRAT AS POTENTIAL TROPICAL STORM NINE CONTINUES TO MOVE WESTWARD; A S… https://t.co/80cikkpmQU 2 minutes ago

Fivewazoos

Susan Griffith RT @FlaglerEOC: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, which could become Tropical Storm Isaias later this week, continues its path towards Florida,… 26 minutes ago

FlaglerEOC

FlaglerEOC Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, which could become Tropical Storm Isaias later this week, continues its path towards… https://t.co/ol3rAFnAQn 33 minutes ago

roraimay1

May Always RT @KLTVWX: 1 PM Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone #9... The latest information continues to show that it is strengthening, but still d… 3 hours ago

KLTVWX

Mark Scirto 1 PM Update on Potential Tropical Cyclone #9... The latest information continues to show that it is strengthening,… https://t.co/pdc1X2gKav 4 hours ago

tayesosmooth

Taye Nichols RT @NWSNewOrleans: 10PM: Here's the latest from @NHC_Atlantic on Potential Tropical Cyclone 9. Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings are posted a… 4 hours ago

SavedOne1

Saved One Florida hit with 216 coronavirus deaths, breaking a record for the second day in a row https://t.co/X0ftyBNhj3 Tro… https://t.co/RfAKwOMbcw 5 hours ago

MayorJohnsonSAV

Mayor Van Johnson ALERT - Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 has yet to strengthen to tropical storm Isaias. Forecast track continues to… https://t.co/NDmOouqRZd 5 hours ago


Tracking The Tropics: Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer Breaks Down Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 [Video]

Tracking The Tropics: Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer Breaks Down Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is a system we will have to pay close attention to the rest of the week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:11Published
11 a.m. Wednesday update - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into Isaias [Video]

11 a.m. Wednesday update - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into Isaias

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is causing heavy rains and possibly life-threatening flash flooding Wednesday on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:23Published
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine [Video]

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

Satellite shows that PTC 9 remains a trough of low pressure and has not developed a closed low-level center yet. The storm is still producing strong winds on its north side as it moves through the..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:27Published