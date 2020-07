Tropical storm conditions are likely across portions of the islands Wednesday through Thursday, prompting a tropical storm warning.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias

WEEKEND WEATHERMAKER.

AHEAD OFTHE SYSTEM THE WEATHER REMAINSHAZY HOT AND HUMID WITHISOLATED STORMS, HELPED ALONGBY SOME SAHARAN DUST OVER THESTATE.

ON THE CURRENT TRACK,WHICH IS STILL LOW CONFIDENCE,WE WOULD SEE OUTER RAIN BANDSLATER SATURDAY, AND GUSTYWINDS AND SQUALLS SUNDAY ANDMONDAY.

WAY TOO EARLY TOFORECAST WIND SPEEDS AND IT'SPOSSIBLE THE SYSTEM WILL HAVELESS OF AN IMPACT HERE.

PLEASEMONITOR AS THE TRACK WILLSHIFT THIS WEEK.

TONIGHT:PARTLY CLOUDY WARM AND HUMID,INLAND THUNDERSTORMS ENDING,LOW 76 WEDNESDAY THROUGHFRIDAY: HAZY HOT AND HUMID,ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS, HIGH90 SATURDAY: INCREASINGCLOUDS, RAIN SQUALLS POSSIBLELATER IN THE DAY.

HIGH 92SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITHRAIN SQUALLS.

HIGH 92 MONDAY:SUNNY BREAKS, RAIN ENDING.HIGH 89 STEVE WEAGIF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A PLACETO BEAT THE HEAT..

