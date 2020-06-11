Garmin Hit With Ransomware Attack; Fox Sports Creates Virtual MLB Fans | Digital Trends Live 7.24.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 51 seconds ago Garmin Hit With Ransomware Attack; Fox Sports Creates Virtual MLB Fans | Digital Trends Live 7.24.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor and musician Jesse McCartney discussing how he's reaching fans using new tech tools; CEO and founder of A.I. SpaceFactory on building the Mars habitats of tomorrow; Silver Spoon Managing Director Dan Pack on how they're enabling Fox Sports to put virtual fans into the stands during MLB broadcasts; Gaming Editor Lisa Marie Segarra recaps the highlights from the Xbox Games Showcase - Halo Infinite; Tech Briefs and highlighting the biggest stories of the week - from the Twitter hack to China's mission to Mars; In the news: Testimony from big tech CEOs to Congress has been delayed as it now conflicts with the John Lewis memorial service; Google is making product listings on its shopping site available for free to sellers; Garmin gets hit with massive ransomware attack causing servers to go down; Facebook pages are getting up update and ditching the 'Like' button; An underwater habitat in the caribbean could house up to 12 researchers 60-feet underwater. 0

