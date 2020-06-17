Judge: No Immediate Ruling On Robert E. Lee Statue Removal In Virginia
A Richmond judge heard arguments Thursday but said he would not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit over Virginia Gov.
Ralph Northam's plans to remove an enormous statue of Confederate Gen.
Robert E.
Lee.
Armed off-duty cop arrested outside occupied Robert E Lee monument in VirginiaProtesters continue to occupy Lee Circle in Richmond, Virginia, demanding that the statue of the Confederate general be removed.
The filmer commented: "We covered the events around the statue for..
Armed man arrested after being spotted on roof across Robert E. Lee Memorial in Richmond, VirginiaAn armed man seen on top of a building near the Robert E. Lee Memorial in Richmond was arrested this morning (June 20).
Police urged people to leave the area after an armed man was spotted on top of..
Concrete Barriers Installed Around Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee Statue In VirginiaConcrete barriers were installed Wednesday morning around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has been ordered to be removed from a prominent avenue in Virginia's capital city, hours..