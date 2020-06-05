LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech James is using his media spotlight to “continue to shed light” on the unjust killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.

At his first post-game press conference since returning to the court, James barely spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks.

Instead, he repeatedly demanded justice for Taylor.

LeBron James, via 'Complex' He then called for the arrest of her killers, three Kentucky policemen who raided her house while executing a no-knock warrant.

LeBron James, via 'Complex' When asked about the “atmosphere” of the game, James pivoted his answer to speak about Taylor.

LeBron James, via 'Complex'