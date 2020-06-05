Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech James is using his media spotlight to “continue to shed light” on the unjust killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.

At his first post-game press conference since returning to the court, James barely spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks.

Instead, he repeatedly demanded justice for Taylor.

LeBron James, via 'Complex' He then called for the arrest of her killers, three Kentucky policemen who raided her house while executing a no-knock warrant.

LeBron James, via 'Complex' When asked about the “atmosphere” of the game, James pivoted his answer to speak about Taylor.

LeBron James, via 'Complex'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor In Powerful Post-Game Speech

The Lakers made their return to the court for the first time in 135 days on Thursday ... but LeBron...
TMZ.com - Published

LeBron: BLM 'a walk of life,' not just movement

After LeBron James played in his first game in an NBA uniform in more than four months, his postgame...
ESPN - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Police Cited With Killing Breonna Taylor Are Still Free [Video]

The Police Cited With Killing Breonna Taylor Are Still Free

According to the Huff Post, while George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers face charges, the Louisville police officers who reportedly shot and killed Breonna Taylor are free. Louisville Police Sgt...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published