Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit

The couple claims the pictures were taken by drone above their home.

Jasmine Viel reports.

