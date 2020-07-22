Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo on day of planned Opening Ceremony
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo on day of planned Opening Ceremony

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo on day of planned Opening Ceremony

Several dozen protesters in masks gather in front of Japan's National Stadium to protest against holding the Tokyo Olympics next year given the danger of the novel coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tokyo Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan

Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics [Video]

Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics

Thursday marks one year before the next summer Olympics, Tokyo '202ONE'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published

Japan's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record as Tokyoites urged to stay home

 TOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents of the capital to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the upcoming..
WorldNews

Japan kicks off domestic tourism campaign as critics point to virus surge

 TOKYO — Japan launched a national travel campaign on Wednesday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as..
WorldNews

Tokyo Urges Stay-Home Weekend as Tokyo, Osaka Cases Grow

 Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of..
WorldNews

2020 Summer Olympics 2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo 2020: ‘Delaying the Olympics changed our careers’

 For some, it means competing when they couldn’t before. For others, it’s a year too long to wait.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Question mark over 2021 Tokyo Olympics

 The Olympics are now one year away - again - but some athletes fear that they won't happen at all.
BBC News

Simone Biles says it's hard missing Tokyo Olympics this week, but she sees upside to postponement

 With her gym shut down and not much else to do, Simone Biles let herself process her disappointment after learning the Games would be postponed.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Olympics Countdown Clock Marks One Year Until The Games [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Olympics Countdown Clock Marks One Year Until The Games

A countdown clock in Tokyo, Japan flashed 365 days on Thursday, marking one year until the Summer Olympics. The opening ceremony for the 2020 games was supposed to be Friday, July 24 but the games were..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games [Video]

What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games

As Tokyo marks one year to go until the rearranged Games, there is no doubt these Olympics will live long in the memory. But organisers are desperate it is for the right reasons. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:29Published
Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto [Video]

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto

RESENDING FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH TOKYO 2020 CEO TOSHIRO MUTO SPEAKING ABOUT POSTPONED OLYMPICS, NEW SPONSORS AND DEALING WITH CORONAVIRUS / FILE FOOTAGE OF SPONSORS AND TOKYO 2020

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:35Published