Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo on day of planned Opening Ceremony

Several dozen protesters in masks gather in front of Japan's National Stadium to protest against holding the Tokyo Olympics next year given the danger of the novel coronavirus

With her gym shut down and not much else to do, Simone Biles let herself process her disappointment after learning the Games would be postponed.

The Olympics are now one year away - again - but some athletes fear that they won't happen at all.

For some, it means competing when they couldn’t before. For others, it’s a year too long to wait.

Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of..

TOKYO — Japan launched a national travel campaign on Wednesday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as..

TOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents of the capital to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the upcoming..

Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics Thursday marks one year before the next summer Olympics, Tokyo '202ONE'.

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood...