Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo on day of planned Opening Ceremony

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan
Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:46Published
Japan's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record as Tokyoites urged to stay homeTOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents of the capital to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the upcoming..
WorldNews
Japan kicks off domestic tourism campaign as critics point to virus surgeTOKYO — Japan launched a national travel campaign on Wednesday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as..
WorldNews
Tokyo Urges Stay-Home Weekend as Tokyo, Osaka Cases GrowTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of..
WorldNews
2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo 2020: ‘Delaying the Olympics changed our careers’For some, it means competing when they couldn’t before. For others, it’s a year too long to wait.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Question mark over 2021 Tokyo OlympicsThe Olympics are now one year away - again - but some athletes fear that they won't happen at all.
BBC News
Simone Biles says it's hard missing Tokyo Olympics this week, but she sees upside to postponementWith her gym shut down and not much else to do, Simone Biles let herself process her disappointment after learning the Games would be postponed.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources