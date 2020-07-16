Global  
 

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
An in-depth look at Manchester United’s clash at Leicester on the final day ofthe Premier League season.

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League final day: TV channels, how to watch, listen and follow the climax to the season.

 Your comprehensive guide on how to watch, listen and follow the final day of the Premier League - including free-to-air matches.
BBC News
New Premier League season to return from September 12 [Video]

New Premier League season to return from September 12

The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then. The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on that date, but the PA newsagency understands the full domestic calendar is not expected to be confirmeduntil the third week of August.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Premier League season in numbers [Video]

Premier League season in numbers

Ahead of the final weekend, the PA news agency takes a statistical look backon the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

A look ahead to Newcastle and Liverpool's final Premier League match of theseason at St James' Park on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Leicester City F.C. Leicester City F.C. Association football club

Disappointment if Leicester miss top four but big improvements needed - Rodgers

 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says missing out on the top four would be a "disappointment" but insist it would "whet the appetite" for 2020-21.
BBC News

Vardy one of world's best strikers, says Leicester boss Rodgers

 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is "one of the top strikers in the world", according to manager Brendan Rodgers.
BBC News

Schmeichel says De Gea criticism is 'very harsh'

 Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel condemns the "very harsh" criticism of Manchester United counterpart David de Gea since the Premier League's..
BBC News

Leicester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Foxes boost Champions League hopes

 Ayoze Perez's smart effort helps Leicester see off Sheffield United and boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Saturday's football gossip: Man Utd want Bayern's Coman

 Man Utd interested in Bayern winger Coman, Napoli agree Osimhen fee, Everton and Leeds Utd want Romero, plus more.
BBC News
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester [Video]

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for one final big performance as Leicester await

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as Manchester United face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday's Champions League showdown. As a..
WorldNews

