Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Premier League Association football league in England
Premier League final day: TV channels, how to watch, listen and follow the climax to the season.Your comprehensive guide on how to watch, listen and follow the final day of the Premier League - including free-to-air matches.
BBC News
New Premier League season to return from September 12
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Premier League season in numbers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:34Published
Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Leicester City F.C. Association football club
Disappointment if Leicester miss top four but big improvements needed - RodgersLeicester boss Brendan Rodgers says missing out on the top four would be a "disappointment" but insist it would "whet the appetite" for 2020-21.
BBC News
Vardy one of world's best strikers, says Leicester boss RodgersLeicester City striker Jamie Vardy is "one of the top strikers in the world", according to manager Brendan Rodgers.
BBC News
Schmeichel says De Gea criticism is 'very harsh'Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel condemns the "very harsh" criticism of Manchester United counterpart David de Gea since the Premier League's..
BBC News
Leicester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Foxes boost Champions League hopesAyoze Perez's smart effort helps Leicester see off Sheffield United and boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
BBC News
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Saturday's football gossip: Man Utd want Bayern's ComanMan Utd interested in Bayern winger Coman, Napoli agree Osimhen fee, Everton and Leeds Utd want Romero, plus more.
BBC News
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for one final big performance as Leicester awaitOle Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as Manchester United face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday's Champions League showdown. As a..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources