Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken'
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken'

Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken'

Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken' Team officials say they chose the mythical sea creature out of 1,200 suggestions.

The Seattle Kraken, pro hockey's 32nd team, will begin to play in the 2021-22 season.

NBC News reports that games will be played at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

"Release the Kraken!" has already become the NHL team's rally cry.

The phrase is well-known in pop culture from the 2010 movie, 'Clash of the Titans.'

According to Scandinavian folklore, the Kraken dwells off the coasts of Norway and Greenland.

SportsLogos.net founder Chris Creamer says the name is unique among others in pro sports.

Chris Creamer, via NBC News

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Seattle NHL expansion franchise reveals 'Kraken' as team name

The NHL's newest team finally has its name: the Seattle Kraken. The expansion franchise unveiled its...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •ESPN


NHL's Seattle Kraken to break the ice in 2021-22

Seattle's NHL team has finally announced its name -- the Kraken -- as well as a color scheme: icy...
ESPN - Published

NHL Seattle reveals team name, logo and colors

Seattle's NHL team finally has an identity. Franchise officials unveiled the Seattle Kraken on...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •ESPN



Tweets about this

bds28

Brandon @HockeyHead77 @ChrisLongKSTP @JECornforth Don’t bother. He probably just wants another team named the Jets or Giant… https://t.co/1I2B1MK9qF 10 minutes ago

DoulouTommy

Tommy Doulou @greasersquirrel @NHLSeattle_ Definitely should have named this team the Seattle Communists 17 minutes ago

tweezus__

tob Seattle really named their new hockey team the “Kraken” lmfao 32 minutes ago

mk_LikeTheOlsen

MKB I’m losing my mind over this. An NBA team is named for an entire genre of music, another is named after pants. Seat… https://t.co/Sq2cdiPCKq 34 minutes ago

FromStartToFin

WEAR A MASK AND STOP KILLING BIPOC & LGBTQ+ PEOPLE It’s a special kind of dumb to make fun of a sports team named after actual REGIONAL folklore. But hey, Mr. Minneso… https://t.co/kBbUdslB6Y 57 minutes ago

HivLori

Lori HIV @mitchellvii I'm hoping hockey. I love hockey and my state just named our new team. Kracken. Problem is they will p… https://t.co/BBCpREJFTO 1 hour ago

Patrick_Collins

MO Values @TonyInStLouis I think the pairing of birds and ice is off somehow. I lived in Portland, which I always thought had… https://t.co/sZb7eP8cnc 1 hour ago

Striker0777

MatPorter @ApplesGinos It’s not my 1st choice but apparently Seattle has a soccer team named Sound! Who knew. Hahaha. I liked… https://t.co/ZDStDzWQWN 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle unveils Kraken team name, logo [Video]

Seattle unveils Kraken team name, logo

Seattle unveils Kraken team name, logo | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:36Published