Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken' Team officials say they chose the mythical sea creature out of 1,200 suggestions.

The Seattle Kraken, pro hockey's 32nd team, will begin to play in the 2021-22 season.

NBC News reports that games will be played at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

"Release the Kraken!" has already become the NHL team's rally cry.

The phrase is well-known in pop culture from the 2010 movie, 'Clash of the Titans.'

According to Scandinavian folklore, the Kraken dwells off the coasts of Norway and Greenland.

SportsLogos.net founder Chris Creamer says the name is unique among others in pro sports.

Chris Creamer, via NBC News