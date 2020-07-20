Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Megan Thee Stallion Disses Draya Michele For Making Fun Of Her Near-Death Tory Lanez Attack: “Who TF Jokes About Getting Shot By A N***a”

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is letting Twitter fingers get the best of her. The hip-hop...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz


Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On 'Dumb Ass Bitch' Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting

The "Girls In The Hood" artist was shot during an argument earlier this month.
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz


Draya Michele Pours Her Heart Out To Megan Thee Stallion W/ Emotional Apology: “I Was Wrong”

Draya Michele Pours Her Heart Out To Megan Thee Stallion W/ Emotional Apology: “I Was Wrong” Reality TV star Draya Michele has something to say. Following her comments about rapper Megan Thee...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



