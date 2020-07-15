|
|
|
|
3,349 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona
|
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:56s - Published
According to ADHS, there are 3,349 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Arizona reported 3,910 new COVID-19 cases and 91 more known deaths on Friday as hospitals numbers...
azcentral.com - Published
|
Arizona is one of 18 states in the coronavirus “red zone” that should take stricter action to...
bizjournals - Published
|
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported nearly 61,000 new cases of coronavirus...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Japan Today
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|