Watch: Mumbai ramps up efforts in plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:13s - Published Watch: Mumbai ramps up efforts in plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients BMC organized screening camp in Dharavi for plasma donations. People were seen registering, getting tested at the camp. Over 400 recovered Covid-19 patients agreed to donate plasma. Plasma therapy is used to treat Covid-19 patients. Plasma from recovered Covid patients is used for treatment. Maharashtra has over 3 lakh 47 thousand Covid-19 cases so far. Over 1 lakh 90 thousand have recovered from Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Over 12,000 deaths have been reported from the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this