United Way Food Pantries - 7/24/20

Eric Crosswhite is joined by Dr. Brittney Oliver with United Way to talk about how they're lending a helping hand.

Some organizations and food pantries have been hit hard and United Way is making its effort to assist.

During these tough times, we've all felt the effects of the pandemic.

Eric crosswhite: welcome to sunrise, everybody.

We're talking again with dr. brittany oliver, from united way of north central mississippi.

Good morning, dr. oliver.

Thanks for speaking with us.

Dr. brittany oliver: good morning.

Eric crosswhite: now there are a lot going on with the pandemic and it's really put a lot of people in a tight bind.

So it's no surprise that food pantries and different organizations have been feeling a lot of pressure from that and i know united way is making an effort to assist all that you can.

Dr. brittany oliver: absolutely.

So because we had a pretty consistent presence in all our communities, we understand that food security, utility payments, were really a concern prior to covid-19, but this has really amplified or increased some of those concerns.

So in response to that, we have developed an emergency management fund that has two main arms to it.

The first focuses on providing nonperishable food items for our local pantries.

And because we serve four different counties, really we're working with 22 independent food pantries and food pantry programs, to provide them with the necessary materials to really best serve their clients.

The other piece of that really focuses on utility and housing assistance.

And for that we're looking to assist people that have had a 50% reduction in their income as a result of covid-19.

And then we do up to $200.00 in direct payment towards your rent, towards your mortgage or to a utility bill.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

And so people out there watching, what can they do to help you guys out with this, with this extra pressure?

Dr. brittany oliver: certainly, share these resources with your friends, your family members, your coworkers, so that we can raise the community's awareness of these efforts.

But then you can also directly contact our office and find out how you can help through volunteering with some of our food pantries.

Or if you want to make a monetary contribution to support some of these initiatives, we are happy to take that as well.

Eric crosswhite: and can you give us an idea of how much more need some of these initiatives or programs are since the pandemic has hit?

Dr. brittany oliver: absolutely.

So as it relates to our food pantries, we are, next week doing our fifth food distribution.

And understand that this is really, at least, $6,000.00 that we're trying to disperse across each of the food pantries, but there's been a consistent need.

As soon as they're getting stocked, they are also expressing the need to go make additional purchases.

As it relates to housing and utility assistance, we are constantly fielding those calls from neighbors that need this type of assistance.

So there's definitely a need out there.

Eric crosswhite: right.

And so what can people do?

Where do they need to go to maybe learn some more information about what it is you guys do or how they can give?

Dr. brittany oliver: absolutely.

So you can find out more about both of those initiatives by visiting us on our social media and that's unitedwayncms and that's on facebook, twitter and instagram.

And then if you want to directly call our office, we are available at 662-323- 3830.

Eric crosswhite: and i keep using the word pressure a lot because it does feel like a lot of people are experiencing that right now.

How is everybody at the united way, in your office, doing handling everything that's going on right now?

Dr. brittany oliver: we are working 24/7 to really be as responsive as we can to address these needs.

We recognize that covid-19 is certainly not short term.

It has long lasting impacts on us as individuals, but the communities more broadly.

So we are just rallying the troops to get everybody to participate and chip in, however they can.

Eric crosswhite: we sure appreciate all that you guys do.

Dr. oliver, thanks so much for talking with us this morning.

Dr. brittany oliver: thank you for having me.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

Let's go back to the first alert forecast