Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88

Just a month before his 89th birthday, longtime television host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes.

Philbin was the host of the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Over the years, Philbin also hosted Miss America pageants and game shows like ABC's 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.'

A six-time Daytime Emmy award winner, Philbin holds the world record for most hours on US television.

According to Guinness World Records, the New York City native logged more than 16,700 hours on the air.

Regis Francis Xavier Philbin was born on August 25, 1931.

He was named after Regis High School, a Jesuit school attended by his father.