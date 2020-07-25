Whitesboro man offers potential in-home learning solution

Now that New Hartford Central Schools released its proposal for bringing kids back in the fall, parents looking for options on where to place kids during their remote learning days.

Working and teaching your child at home.

A local working parent considers stepping up to help.

As school districts struggle to make multiple reopening plans to address different levels of in - school learning, .....parents struggle with how to stay working, pay the bills, and teach their kids, from home.

One local working parent is trying to come up with a plan...to help others like him.

"there's definitely a huge burden on parents for how to make this happen.

How to manage day care how to manage child care."

Since the new hartford central school district released its proposal it's had some parents questioning, how would they take care of their children on their remote learning days.

Meg gardner from new hartford is one of those parents .

None "it can be kind of hard and distracting to think about that on just what might looming in the future but i feel confirdent that our district has a good plan in place and theyre trying their best."

Nick pasalacqua owns a vacant building on hopper street in utica normally used for businesses, the 6500 square foot space has 17 rooms that pasalacqua hopes to turn into socially distant study spaces.

"parents need to work with school aged children that arent self suffcient able to stay home alone they're presented with a dillema."

Pasalacqua says alot would need to be done including purchasing equipment and hiring staff.

Meaning his service would come at a cost to parents.

But he says logistics and timing will be his biggest problems. "do i think it could happen, absolutely.

I think its a good business model to help families in the community.

I think there's an absolute need for it.

The bigger question is that is it reasonably logistically feasible to pull it off within 30 days," not to mention the red tape the state and county could put up.

"the last thing we want to do is give these families hope and an option that they could relyot license and we're shutting you down and we're shutting you down."

But parents like meg gardner think its a good idea.

"we need to be creative an innovative right now and also make sure that our kids are getting the skills that they need.

It can be difficult to handle the responsibilities at home while making sure you're preparing them for the nextstep> many school districts have messages and surveys on their websites and facebook