James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx “Magnificent view.” Bond (Pierce Brosnan) meets Jinx (Halle Berry) for the first time in DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002).

The scene wasn’t actually filmed in Cuba but in Cadiz, Spain.

Costume designer Lindy Hemming said: “We wanted to pay homage to the Ursula Andress bikini and we came up with this electric orange, sexy bikini and a beautifully crafted diving belt.”