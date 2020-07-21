Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Klopp hits back after Lampard's 'arrogant' criticismLondon, July 24 (IANS) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit back at Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the latter branded the recently-crowned Premier League..
WorldNews
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp dismisses 'arrogant' claim & says Frank Lampard 'has to learn'Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his staff were not arrogant in their win over Chelsea and that Frank Lampard has to learn to "close the book" on touchline..
BBC News
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:32Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 pointsChampions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
BBC News
Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielderBrighton are close to signing Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana on a three-year contract.
BBC News
Tearful Lallana pays tribute to 'selfless' HendersonMidfielder Adam Lallana, who is set to leave Liverpool, pays an emotional tribute to his "selfless" friend and captain Jordan Henderson
BBC News
Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss says Liverpool staff broke touchline codeFrank Lampard says his row with Liverpool's coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football's touchline code.
BBC News
Newcastle upon Tyne City and metropolitan borough in England
Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:25Published
England to start against Samoa at 2021 Rugby League World CupThe men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News
England to start against Samoa at 2021 World CupThe men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources