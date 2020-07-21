Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Klopp hits back after Lampard's 'arrogant' criticism

 London, July 24 (IANS) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit back at Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the latter branded the recently-crowned Premier League..
WorldNews

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp dismisses 'arrogant' claim & says Frank Lampard 'has to learn'

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his staff were not arrogant in their win over Chelsea and that Frank Lampard has to learn to "close the book" on touchline..
BBC News
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign [Video]

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP SPEAKING AT VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE, MERSEYSIDE POLICE CHIEF CONSTABLE ANDY COOKE ALSO SPEAKING, RECENT FOOTAGE OF ANFIELD

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:32Published

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football [Video]

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match [Video]

Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference following his side’s 3-2victory at home to Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 points

 Champions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
BBC News

Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielder

 Brighton are close to signing Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana on a three-year contract.
BBC News

Tearful Lallana pays tribute to 'selfless' Henderson

 Midfielder Adam Lallana, who is set to leave Liverpool, pays an emotional tribute to his "selfless" friend and captain Jordan Henderson
BBC News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss says Liverpool staff broke touchline code

 Frank Lampard says his row with Liverpool's coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football's touchline code.
BBC News

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin [Video]

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin

Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also part of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, achieved some of his greatest successes with the Irish national team in the 1980s and 1990s.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle [Video]

Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle

The funeral of England world cup winner Jack Charlton has taken place at West Road Crematorium and Cemetery in Newcastle. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published

England to start against Samoa at 2021 Rugby League World Cup

 The men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News

England to start against Samoa at 2021 World Cup

 The men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
BBC News

